Our Goal Is Your Success At Affordable Stock Inc, we pride ourselves in our ability to find the best stock investments for our clients. Our main focus is providing our customers with the best stock picks that are over sold and ready for quick gain. Our affordable service can provide you, the private investor, with the best penny stocks to buy right now to beat the market. No Pump And Dump All of our picks are listed on NYSE - NASDAQ and AMEX. We do not mess with OTC - BB - or Pink Sheet stocks where there is fraud and deception. We do not accept payment from anyone to pick their stock or market their stock. We never buy before our subscribers. We invest in the stock the same day you do. You can buy our picks from any of the penny stock brokers. Other penny stock newsletters are paid to promote penny stocks leaving you to think you are investing in good penny stock. After you buy, they sell leaving you holding the bag. We Do The Research For You Success in the market takes countless hours of research every day. This tedious work of scanning over thousands upon thousands of stocks to find the best picks is a necessary step in order to be a real success in the market. Fortunately, you don’t have to do all of this work yourself. Our specialists can do it for you- we review the data for thousands of stocks every day, looking for stocks that are ready to move up, and other variables. Our Stock Picks Are Posted Every Night W e post our stock picks every night for the next trading day, so you have plenty of time to post your trade orders. Our selection process is highly rigorous- out of the thousands of penny stocks we screen every day, only one or two will be posted to our member’s area. Because of this, you can be sure that we recommend only the best for your investing. Trading penny stocks with us will prove the right move. No Obligation And No Contracts Our service comes with no obligation. Customers are billed monthly- not yearly. You can cancel your subscription at any time with a simple email, and never be billed again. No worries about interruption of service, either- recurring billing is automatic so there will be no interruptions of your service or access to our site. Our no obligation policy and our low price of $24.95 a month for access to all of our hot penny stocks ensure that this is a zero risk and high reward choice for any private investor, regardless of experience. Our Honest History Says It All We are so confident in our service that we offer our full history for anyone to see, free of charge. We include every last penny stock pick we suggest to our customers, both the winners and the losers. We have nothing to hide, so nothing is hidden. We have been offering our picks online since 2000, and our customers have been satisfied just as long. Take a look at Affordable Stocks testimonials page to see what our customers have said about our service and how we supply a list of good stocks to buy.



Special Offer Subscribe to our penny stock picks now and get in on our special deal with A1StockPicks.com. For the same price of $24.95 per month, get access to AffordableStock.com penny stock picks, as well as A1 Stock Picks’ services. A1 Stock Picks specializes in stocks over six dollars. With this package, you can be totally informed on all of the hottest stock picks of all types and you will see what stocks to buy. Your Financial Freedom Starts Today Sign-up today for our service and start making money now. We make buying penny stocks online fun and rewarding and take the guess work out of the penny stock market.