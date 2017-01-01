|
|
|
|
Stock Market Report For Week Ended December 30, 2016
DOW 20,000 REMAINS ELUSIVE
Stocks declined in light trading over a shortened holiday week. Having neared the closely watched—if purely symbolic—20,000 threshold the previous week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell back and recorded its first weekly loss since the beginning of November. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which has lagged in the postelection rally, again trailed the other benchmarks and ended 2016 with the smallest gain.
The few economic reports released during the week did not appear to have much of an effect on sentiment. On Tuesday, the Conference Board reported that its gauge of consumer confidence had reached its highest level in 15 years, although the rise was due to upgraded expectations rather than an improvement in Americans’ assessment of their current financial situations. Data later in the week showed weekly jobless claims remaining at a low level, and a regional manufacturing gauge showed improvement.
REBALANCING RESULTS IN SELLING PRESSURE
Stocks suffered most of their losses on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 recording its largest decline (-0.84%) since October. Sentiment may have been dampened by news that that pending home sales had declined in November to their lowest level since the start of the year, due both to the recent rise in mortgage interest rates and a shortage of homes for sale. T. Rowe Price traders noted that a more important factor in the selling, however, appeared to have been pension funds and other institutional investors rebalancing their portfolios to reflect recent equity appreciation.
BONDS: TREASURY YIELDS FALL AS AUCTIONS ENJOY SURPRISING DEMAND
Bond prices rose as intermediate- and long-term Treasury yields fell during the week, supported by surprisingly strong auction results in the face of very light trading. Municipal bonds also generated positive returns but fell short of matching the Treasury market's performance. T. Rowe Price analysts note that, despite last week’s flurry of activity, muni trading was extremely subdued, as dealers held onto inventory and institutional investors looked to remain invested entering into the new year.
Investment-grade corporate bonds had a quiet week, with the little activity that did occur dominated by index accounts required to trade ahead of month-end and year-end. T. Rowe Price traders noted that much of the rest of the trading appeared to be “window dressing” by institutional investors in preparation for year-end reporting. High yield bonds also saw little in the way of significant news or market movement.
|
Penny Stock Picks
Buy Penny Stocks
|
|
Hot Penny Stocks
|
Best Penny Stock Picks
|
Best Penny Stocks
|Order
Affordable Stock Now | Pricing
| Disclaimer
/ Terms Of Service |
Contact Affordable Stock | Stock Picks
|
©2017 Affordable Stock Inc. All Rights Reserved